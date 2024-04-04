State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 133,120 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,120 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after buying an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,342. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 2.3 %

Moderna stock opened at $101.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

