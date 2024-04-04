State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,184 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,250 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

