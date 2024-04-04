Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 186.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -21.92%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

