The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $173.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of -139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $173.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

