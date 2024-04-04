The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $360.10 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

