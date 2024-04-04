The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after buying an additional 832,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

