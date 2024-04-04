The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.02. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $230.87.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.69.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

