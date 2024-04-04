TIAA Trust National Association Buys 180 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $116.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

