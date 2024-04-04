TIAA Trust National Association Buys 390 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SCHD stock opened at $79.55 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

