TIAA Trust National Association Buys 437 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $61,160,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $121.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

