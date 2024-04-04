TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

