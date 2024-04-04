TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 184.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after buying an additional 228,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $241.70 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.91 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.25.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

