TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $292.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.68 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.10 and a 200 day moving average of $275.93.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

