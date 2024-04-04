TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,099,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $214.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $218.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

