TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $524.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $548.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

