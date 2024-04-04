TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.52 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day moving average of $121.33.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

