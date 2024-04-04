TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.45 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $172.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

