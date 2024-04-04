TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $310.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $241.79 and a 52 week high of $319.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.29.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

