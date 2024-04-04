TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.69 Million Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.06% of Worthington Enterprises worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE WOR opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $69.96.

Insider Activity

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.