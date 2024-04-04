TIAA Trust National Association Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

