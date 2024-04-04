TIAA Trust National Association Has $33.49 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,636 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HD opened at $360.10 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.13. The firm has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

