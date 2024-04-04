TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 242,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 68,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

