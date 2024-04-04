TIAA Trust National Association Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $141.96 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $736.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.