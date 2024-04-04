TIAA Trust National Association Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.33.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.