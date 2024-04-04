TIAA Trust National Association Raises Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,523 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,903,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,224,000 after acquiring an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

