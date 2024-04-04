TIAA Trust National Association Sells 13,486 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,003 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,054,790. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

