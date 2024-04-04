TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,582 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

