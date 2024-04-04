TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,622 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.