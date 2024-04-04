TIAA Trust National Association Sells 21,372 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,372 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $559.06 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $308.26 and a 12 month high of $561.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $525.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

