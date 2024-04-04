TIAA Trust National Association Sells 341 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 105,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 11,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $199.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $139.35 and a one year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

