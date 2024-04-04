TIAA Trust National Association Sells 59 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Up 2.1 %

HUBB opened at $424.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $426.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

