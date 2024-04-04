TIAA Trust National Association Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.