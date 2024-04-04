TIAA Trust National Association Trims Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.08% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IYY opened at $127.03 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.