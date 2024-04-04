TIAA Trust National Association Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,656 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Hershey by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Hershey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $194.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.77 and a 200 day moving average of $192.28. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

