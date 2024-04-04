TIAA Trust National Association Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $167.10 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

