Traders Buy Large Volume of ARCA biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,817 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 10,216% compared to the typical daily volume of 37 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 90.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $6,801,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

