Traders Buy Large Volume of ARCA biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,817 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 10,216% compared to the typical daily volume of 37 call options.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 90.1 %
Shares of ABIO stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
