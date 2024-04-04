Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $301.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.99 and a 200-day moving average of $243.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $305.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.