Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $301.48 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.23.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,391. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.