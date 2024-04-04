TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $77.82, but opened at $76.15. TransUnion shares last traded at $76.98, with a volume of 63,918 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

