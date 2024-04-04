Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $3.05 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.47.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $473.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.