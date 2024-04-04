Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

