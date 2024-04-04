Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lifted by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.