W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.4 %

WPC opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $76.32.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

Read Our Latest Report on W. P. Carey

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

