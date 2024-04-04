Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.6% on Insider Selling

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $121.29 and last traded at $122.08. 3,095,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,408,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.82.

Specifically, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

The company has a market cap of $218.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

