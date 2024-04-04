Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.