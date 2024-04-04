Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPM opened at $198.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $571.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.