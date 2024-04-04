Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $473.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.47.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

