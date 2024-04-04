Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 434 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,815,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $889.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $790.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.20 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

