Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $180.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Westlake traded as high as $157.41 and last traded at $156.64, with a volume of 14778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.48.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.62.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225. 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Westlake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Westlake by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day moving average is $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

