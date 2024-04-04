Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $182.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

